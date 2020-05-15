Task Force 31 member clean equipment after disinfection operations

(MOBILE, Ala.) - A HAZ-SUIT is washed with soap and water by members of Task Force 31 at a Ft. Whiting hangar, May 15, 2020. This is the second time that equipment is cleaned, the first happening immediately after a site disinfection earlier in the day. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 15:53
|Photo ID:
|6216865
|VIRIN:
|200515-A-AB787-297
|Resolution:
|2048x1235
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
