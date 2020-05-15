(MOBILE, Ala.) - Gloves and HAZ-SUITS hang up to air dry overnight at a Ft. Whiting hangar, May 15, 2020. The HAZ-SUITs are cost-effective, simple, multi-use, quickly and easily cleaned, and help ensure our modular, interchangeable teams can respond quickly to the next mission wherever it may be. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 15:53
|Photo ID:
|6216862
|VIRIN:
|200515-A-AB787-140
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force 31 member clean equipment after disinfection operations [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT