    Task Force 31 member clean equipment after disinfection operations [Image 3 of 5]

    Task Force 31 member clean equipment after disinfection operations

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    (MOBILE, Ala.) - Gloves and HAZ-SUITS hang up to air dry overnight at a Ft. Whiting hangar, May 15, 2020. The HAZ-SUITs are cost-effective, simple, multi-use, quickly and easily cleaned, and help ensure our modular, interchangeable teams can respond quickly to the next mission wherever it may be. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 15:53
    Photo ID: 6216862
    VIRIN: 200515-A-AB787-140
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 31 member clean equipment after disinfection operations [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airforce
    CBRN
    Air Guard
    Army Guard
    Alabama National Guard
    Alabama
    Army
    Task Force 31
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    GuardItAl

