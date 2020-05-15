Task Force 31 member clean equipment after disinfection operations

(MOBILE, Ala.) - A Soldier with a Task Force 31 disinfection team hangs up their HAZ-SUIT to dry in a Ft. Whiting hangar, May 15, 2020. Task Force 31 ensures that all their equipment is cleaned multiple times to ensure their health and safety. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

