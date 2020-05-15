Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force 31 member clean equipment after disinfection operations [Image 2 of 5]

    Task Force 31 member clean equipment after disinfection operations

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    (MOBILE, Ala.) - A Soldier with a Task Force 31 disinfection team hangs up their HAZ-SUIT to dry in a Ft. Whiting hangar, May 15, 2020. Task Force 31 ensures that all their equipment is cleaned multiple times to ensure their health and safety. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 15:53
    Photo ID: 6216861
    VIRIN: 200515-A-AB787-085
    Resolution: 2048x1261
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 31 member clean equipment after disinfection operations [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force 31 member clean equipment after disinfection operations
    Task Force 31 member clean equipment after disinfection operations
    Task Force 31 member clean equipment after disinfection operations
    Task Force 31 member clean equipment after disinfection operations
    Task Force 31 member clean equipment after disinfection operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airforce
    CBRN
    Air Guard
    Army Guard
    Alabama National Guard
    Alabama
    Army
    Task Force 31
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    GuardItAl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT