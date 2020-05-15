Task Force 31 member clean equipment after disinfection operations

(MOBILE, Ala.) - A Soldier with a Task Force 31 disinfection team hoses down their HAZ-SUIT after returning to Ft. Whiting, May 15, 2020. The HAZ-SUITs are cost-effective, simple, multi-use, quickly and easily cleaned, and help ensure our modular, interchangeable teams can respond quickly to the next mission wherever it may be. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

