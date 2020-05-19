Crews work to construct 30 new slips May 19, 2020 at Cherokee Steakhouse, Marina and Campground on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake in Lebanon, Tennessee. Marinas in the Cumberland River Basin, including at this location, were granted 90 days of rent abatement from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District during these times of uncertainty, which allows the marinas to utilize their on-hand cash to keep their businesses operational while sustaining impacts caused by COVID19. The marina had already invested in new upgrades when the pandemic affected business. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 14:14
|Photo ID:
|6216747
|VIRIN:
|200519-A-EO110-1002
|Resolution:
|7316x4912
|Size:
|17.67 MB
|Location:
|LEBANON, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rent abatement gives marina operators collective sigh of relief [Image 4 of 4], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rent abatement gives marina operators collective sigh of relief
LEAVE A COMMENT