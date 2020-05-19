Rent abatement gives marina operators collective sigh of relief

Boats are docked in their slips May 19, 2020 at Cedar Hill Marina on the shoreline of Dale Hollow Lake in Celina, Tennessee. Marinas in the Cumberland River Basin, including at this location, were granted 90 days of rent abatement from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District during these times of uncertainty, which allows the marinas to utilize their on-hand cash to keep their businesses operational while sustaining impacts caused by COVID19. (USACE photo by Sondra Carmen)
