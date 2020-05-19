Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rent abatement gives marina operators collective sigh of relief [Image 1 of 4]

    Rent abatement gives marina operators collective sigh of relief

    CELINA, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Boats are docked in their slips May 19, 2020 at Cedar Hill Marina on the shoreline of Dale Hollow Lake in Celina, Tennessee. Marinas in the Cumberland River Basin, including at this location, were granted 90 days of rent abatement from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District during these times of uncertainty, which allows the marinas to utilize their on-hand cash to keep their businesses operational while sustaining impacts caused by COVID19. (USACE photo by Sondra Carmen)

