Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rent abatement gives marina operators collective sigh of relief [Image 3 of 4]

    Rent abatement gives marina operators collective sigh of relief

    LEBANON, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2020

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Boats are docked in their slips May 19, 2020 at Cherokee Steakhouse, Marina and Campground on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake in Lebanon, Tennessee. Marinas in the Cumberland River Basin, including at this location, were granted 90 days of rent abatement from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District during these times of uncertainty, which allows the marinas to utilize their on-hand cash to keep their businesses operational while sustaining impacts caused by COVID19. (USACE photo by Leon Roberts)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 14:14
    Photo ID: 6216746
    VIRIN: 200519-A-EO110-1001
    Resolution: 7316x4912
    Size: 21.26 MB
    Location: LEBANON, TN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rent abatement gives marina operators collective sigh of relief [Image 4 of 4], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rent abatement gives marina operators collective sigh of relief
    Rent abatement gives marina operators collective sigh of relief
    Rent abatement gives marina operators collective sigh of relief
    Rent abatement gives marina operators collective sigh of relief

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rent abatement gives marina operators collective sigh of relief

    TAGS

    USACE
    Recreation
    Tennessee
    Corps of Engineers
    Lebanon
    Boating
    Camping
    Nashville District
    Cumberland River
    Old Hickory Lake
    Rent Abatement
    Cherokee Steakhouse
    Marina and Campground
    Cherokee Marina

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT