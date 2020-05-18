Cmdr. Matthew Molmer, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), addresses the crew for the last time as the ship’s commanding officer during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship at Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 18, 2020. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Ryan Kendall relieved Molmer as the ship’s commanding officer. Roosevelt will replace the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) as one of four forward deployed naval forces (FDNF) destroyers in Spain.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 10:49 Photo ID: 6216334 VIRIN: 200518-N-KH151-0036 Resolution: 2048x1363 Size: 782.3 KB Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.