Capt. Joseph Gagliano, commander, Task Force 65, left, relieves Cmdr. Matthew Molmer from command of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship at Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 18, 2020. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Ryan Kendall relieved Molmer as the ship’s commanding officer. Roosevelt will replace the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) as one of four forward deployed naval forces (FDNF) destroyers in Spain.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 10:49 Photo ID: 6216369 VIRIN: 200518-N-KH151-0038 Resolution: 2048x1463 Size: 806.5 KB Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.