    USS Roosevelt Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Roosevelt Change of Command

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    05.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Capt. Joseph Gagliano, commander, Task Force 65, left, relieves Cmdr. Matthew Molmer from command of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship at Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 18, 2020. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Ryan Kendall relieved Molmer as the ship’s commanding officer. Roosevelt will replace the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) as one of four forward deployed naval forces (FDNF) destroyers in Spain.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Roosevelt Holds Change of Command Ceremony

