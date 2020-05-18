Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Roosevelt Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Roosevelt Change of Command

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    05.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Cmdr. Ryan Kendall, the new commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), is pinned with the command-at-sea insignia by his daughter during a change of command ceremony aboard the ship at Naval Station Rota, Spain, May 18, 2020. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Ryan Kendall relieved Molmer as the ship’s commanding officer. Roosevelt will replace the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) as one of four forward deployed naval forces (FDNF) destroyers in Spain.

