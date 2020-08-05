Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR RC-E Task Force Aviation trains Maneuver Battalion on sling load operations [Image 2 of 10]

    KFOR RC-E Task Force Aviation trains Maneuver Battalion on sling load operations

    CAMP NOTHING HILL, KOSOVO

    05.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Brisco Todd of Alpha Company, 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, Colorado Army National Guard, Kosovo Force Regional Command- East Task Force Aviation observes a Soldier from KFOR RC-E’s Maneuver Battalion, Delta Company, 2-162 Infantry Battalion, Oregon Army National Guard, during sling load training on Camp Nothing Hill, Kosovo on May 8, 2020. Sling load operations enhance KFOR RC-E’s ability to rapidly transport items such as equipment and sustainment supplies. KFOR RC-E maintains operational readiness and interoperability between its elements through joint training.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Marc Belo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 05:21
    Photo ID: 6216054
    VIRIN: 200508-Z-ZC383-025
    Resolution: 3284x2538
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: CAMP NOTHING HILL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR RC-E Task Force Aviation trains Maneuver Battalion on sling load operations [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    NATO
    sling load
    KFOR
    COARNG
    41IBCT
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    TXARNG
    EUCOM
    air assault
    USAREUR
    100th MPAD
    ORARNG
    StrongEurope
    21stTSC
    WeAreNATO
    KosovoForce
    KFOR RC-E
    KFOR27

