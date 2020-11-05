Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR RC-E Task Force Aviation trains Maneuver Battalion on sling load operations [Image 7 of 10]

    KFOR RC-E Task Force Aviation trains Maneuver Battalion on sling load operations

    CAMP NOTHING HILL, KOSOVO

    05.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kosovo Force Regional Command- East Task Force Aviation Soldiers, comprised of Soldiers from Alpha Company, 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, Colorado Army National Guard, train personnel from KFOR RC-E’s Maneuver Battalion, comprised of Soldiers from Delta Company, 2-162 Infantry Battalion, Oregon Army National Guard, on sling load operations on Camp Nothing Hill, Kosovo on May 11, 2020. Sling load operations enhance KFOR RC-E’s ability to rapidly transport items such as equipment and sustainment supplies. KFOR RC-E maintains operational readiness and interoperability between its elements through joint training.
    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Warrant Officer Shaun Morey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 05:18
    Photo ID: 6216063
    VIRIN: 200511-Z-ZC383-023
    Resolution: 5380x3587
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: CAMP NOTHING HILL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR RC-E Task Force Aviation trains Maneuver Battalion on sling load operations [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    NATO
    sling load
    KFOR
    COARNG
    41IBCT
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    TXARNG
    EUCOM
    air assault
    USAREUR
    100th MPAD
    ORARNG
    StrongEurope
    21stTSC
    WeAreNATO
    KosovoForce
    KFOR RC-E
    KFOR27

