U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Chayton Hawk and Spc. Sergio Ibarra Bolanos of Delta Company, 2-162 Infantry Battalion, Oregon Army National Guard, Kosovo Force Regional Command- East, practice sling load operations on Camp Nothing Hill, Kosovo on May 11, 2020. Sling load operations enhance KFOR RC-E’s ability to rapidly transport items such as equipment and sustainment supplies. KFOR RC-E maintains operational readiness and interoperability between its elements through joint training.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Warrant Officer Shaun Morey)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR RC-E Task Force Aviation trains Maneuver Battalion on sling load operations [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Melisa Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.