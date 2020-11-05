U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Chayton Hawk and Spc. Sergio Ibarra Bolanos of Delta Company, 2-162 Infantry Battalion, Oregon Army National Guard, Kosovo Force Regional Command- East, practice sling load operations on Camp Nothing Hill, Kosovo on May 11, 2020. Sling load operations enhance KFOR RC-E’s ability to rapidly transport items such as equipment and sustainment supplies. KFOR RC-E maintains operational readiness and interoperability between its elements through joint training.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Warrant Officer Shaun Morey)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 05:19
|Photo ID:
|6216062
|VIRIN:
|200511-Z-ZC383-022
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|14.47 MB
|Location:
|CAMP NOTHING HILL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KFOR RC-E Task Force Aviation trains Maneuver Battalion on sling load operations, by SSG Melisa Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
