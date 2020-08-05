KFOR RC-E Task Force Aviation trains Maneuver Battalion on sling load operations

Kosovo Force Regional Command- East Task Force Aviation Soldiers, comprised of Soldiers from Alpha Company, 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, Colorado Army National Guard, train personnel from KFOR RC-E’s Maneuver Battalion, comprised of Soldiers from Delta Company, 2-162 Infantry Battalion, Oregon Army National Guard, on sling load operations on Camp Nothing Hill, Kosovo on May 8, 2020. Sling load operations enhance KFOR RC-E’s ability to rapidly transport items such as equipment and sustainment supplies. KFOR RC-E maintains operational readiness and interoperability between its elements through joint training.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Marc Belo

