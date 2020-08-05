Kosovo Force Regional Command- East Task Force Aviation Soldiers, comprised of Soldiers from Alpha Company, 2-238th General Support Aviation Battalion, Colorado Army National Guard, train personnel from KFOR RC-E’s Maneuver Battalion, comprised of Soldiers from Delta Company, 2-162 Infantry Battalion, Oregon Army National Guard, on sling load operations on Camp Nothing Hill, Kosovo on May 8, 2020. Sling load operations enhance KFOR RC-E’s ability to rapidly transport items such as equipment and sustainment supplies. KFOR RC-E maintains operational readiness and interoperability between its elements through joint training.
(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Marc Belo
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 05:18
|Photo ID:
|6216064
|VIRIN:
|200508-Z-RF672-1003
|Resolution:
|4012x2665
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|CAMP NOTHING HILL, ZZ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KFOR RC-E Task Force Aviation trains Maneuver Battalion on sling load operations [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
