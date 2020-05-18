Indoor range under Covid-19 prevention condition

U.S. Sgt. Brian Crawford, Soldier assigned to the 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, cleans a M4 carbine after completing the marksmanship training under Covid-19 prevention condition at indoor range on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, May 18, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Location: VICENZA, IT