    Indoor range under Covid-19 prevention condition [Image 1 of 9]

    Indoor range under Covid-19 prevention condition

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, loads ammunition into a cartridge to be fired from M4 carbine during marksmanship training under Covid-19 prevention condition at indoor range on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, May 18, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 02:32
    Photo ID: 6215990
    VIRIN: 200518-A-JM436-0004
    Resolution: 7766x5177
    Size: 9.92 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indoor range under Covid-19 prevention condition [Image 9 of 9], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    EUCOM
    Army
    USArmy
    307th
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7thATC
    7thArmyTrainingCommand
    GarrisonItaly
    CoronaVirus
    Covid19
    COVID19EUCOM
    COVID19c
    COVID19b
    USAItaly
    307thMilitaryIntelligenceBattalion

