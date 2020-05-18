Indoor range under Covid-19 prevention condition

A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, looks screen shoot while soldiers fires with M4 carbine in the prone position during marksmanship training under Covid-19 prevention condition at indoor range on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, May 18, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

