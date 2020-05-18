Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indoor range under Covid-19 prevention condition [Image 6 of 9]

    Indoor range under Covid-19 prevention condition

    VICENZA, ITALY

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 307th Military Intelligence Battalion, fire with M4 carbine in the prone position during marksmanship training under Covid-19 prevention condition at indoor range on Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, May 18, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indoor range under Covid-19 prevention condition [Image 9 of 9], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

