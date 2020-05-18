PHILIPPINE SEA (May 18, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Eric Alexander, from Houston, guides an H225 Super Puma Helicopter, assigned to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11), aboard aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2020 00:08 Photo ID: 6214331 VIRIN: 200518-N-CZ893-1519 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.23 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rafael Peralta, Washington Chambers Conduct a RAS [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.