    Rafael Peralta, Washington Chambers Conduct a RAS [Image 4 of 6]

    Rafael Peralta, Washington Chambers Conduct a RAS

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 18, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Eric Alexander, from Houston, guides an H225 Super Puma Helicopter, assigned to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11), aboard aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2020
    Date Posted: 05.19.2020 00:08
    Photo ID: 6214331
    VIRIN: 200518-N-CZ893-1519
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rafael Peralta, Washington Chambers Conduct a RAS [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Boatswain’s Mate
    Houston
    Replenishment-at-sea
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations
    AS-332 Super Puma
    Commander Task Force 70
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)
    Military Sealift Command dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11)

