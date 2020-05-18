Rafael Peralta, Washington Chambers Conduct a RAS

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 18, 2020) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Eric Alexander, from Houston, guides an H225 Super Puma Helicopter, assigned to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11), aboard aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
