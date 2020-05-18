Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rafael Peralta, Washington Chambers Conduct a RAS [Image 2 of 6]

    Rafael Peralta, Washington Chambers Conduct a RAS

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 18, 2020) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman (Aegis) Michael Dake, from Buffalo, N.Y., heaves a line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

