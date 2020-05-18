Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rafael Peralta, Washington Chambers Conduct a RAS [Image 6 of 6]

    Rafael Peralta, Washington Chambers Conduct a RAS

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.18.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 18, 2020) U.S. Sailors heave a line as an H225 Super Puma Helicopter assigned to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11), drops off cargo during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

    IMAGE INFO

    PHILIPPINE SEA
    Replenishment-at-sea
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations
    AS-332 Super Puma
    Commander Task Force 70
    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115)
    Military Sealift Command dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11)

