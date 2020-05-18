Rafael Peralta, Washington Chambers Conduct a RAS

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 18, 2020) U.S. Sailors heave a line as an H225 Super Puma Helicopter assigned to the Military Sealift Command dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Washington Chambers (T-AKE 11), drops off cargo during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

