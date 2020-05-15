Sandia Base Elementary School staff wave to their students in a parade at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 15, 2020. The parade included firetrucks, security forces cars with sirens and lights on, teachers and other supporters driving decorated vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 05.18.2020 10:49 Photo ID: 6213370 VIRIN: 200515-F-MQ455-1065 Resolution: 4136x2561 Size: 805.14 KB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200515-F-MQ455-1065 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.