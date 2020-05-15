Sandia Base Elementary School staff wave to their students in a parade at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 15, 2020. The parade included firetrucks, security forces cars with sirens and lights on, teachers and other supporters driving decorated vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2020 10:49
|Photo ID:
|6213370
|VIRIN:
|200515-F-MQ455-1065
|Resolution:
|4136x2561
|Size:
|805.14 KB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200515-F-MQ455-1065 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Closing out the school year: Team Kirtland celebrates graduates with a parade
LEAVE A COMMENT