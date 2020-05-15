Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200515-F-MQ455-1065 [Image 4 of 4]

    200515-F-MQ455-1065

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Sandia Base Elementary School staff wave to their students in a parade at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 15, 2020. The parade included firetrucks, security forces cars with sirens and lights on, teachers and other supporters driving decorated vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

