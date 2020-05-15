Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200515-F-MQ455-1027 [Image 3 of 4]

    200515-F-MQ455-1027

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Team Kirtland families wave as a parade passes through dorm housing on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 15, 2020. Sandia Base Elementary School hosted a parade for their fifth graders as a way of celebrating elementary school graduation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2020 10:49
    Photo ID: 6213369
    VIRIN: 200515-F-MQ455-1027
    Resolution: 3391x2592
    Size: 804.15 KB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200515-F-MQ455-1027 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Closing out the school year: Team Kirtland celebrates graduates with a parade

