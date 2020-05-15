A Team Kirtland family waits to see a parade on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 15, 2020. Sandia Base Elementary School hosted a parade for their fifth graders in celebration of graduation to middle school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2020 10:49
|Photo ID:
|6213367
|VIRIN:
|200515-F-MQ455-1013
|Resolution:
|3509x2552
|Size:
|970.69 KB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
This work, 200515-F-MQ455-1013 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
