A parade was held on Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 15, 2020, to celebrate fifth graders graduating to middle school. Due to social distancing, Sandia Base Elementary School found a creative way to celebrate their students without their normal graduation ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 05.18.2020 10:49 Photo ID: 6213368 VIRIN: 200515-F-MQ455-1024 Resolution: 2839x1972 Size: 549.35 KB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200515-F-MQ455-1024 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Ireland Summers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.