USS Gabrielle Giffords Gun Shoot

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 16, 2020) Cmdr. Michael Piano, left, executive officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), changes the barrel of the M2HB .50 caliber machine gun under the supervision of Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Alexandra Delisle during a crew-served weapons shoot training exercise, May 16, 2020. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)
|05.16.2020
|05.18.2020 02:05
|6212821
|200516-N-WP865-1253
|4463x3188
|907.9 KB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|2
|1
|0
