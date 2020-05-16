USS Gabrielle Giffords Gun Shoot

200516-N-WP865-1151

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 16, 2020) Cmdr. Michael Piano, the executive officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), fires the M2HB .50 caliber machine gun during a crew-served weapons shoot training exercise, May 16, 2020. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser)

