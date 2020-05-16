Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Gabrielle Giffords Gun Shoot [Image 1 of 11]

    USS Gabrielle Giffords Gun Shoot

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.16.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    200516-N-WP865-1027
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 16, 2020) Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser, attached to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), fires the M240B 7.62MM machine gun during a crew-served weapons shoot training exercise, May 16, 2020. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2020
    Date Posted: 05.18.2020 02:07
    Photo ID: 6212812
    VIRIN: 200516-N-WP865-1027
    Resolution: 4592x3280
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gabrielle Giffords Gun Shoot [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gabrielle Giffords Gun Shoot
    USS Gabrielle Giffords Gun Shoot
    USS Gabrielle Giffords Gun Shoot
    USS Gabrielle Giffords Gun Shoot
    USS Gabrielle Giffords Gun Shoot
    USS Gabrielle Giffords Gun Shoot
    USS Gabrielle Giffords Gun Shoot
    USS Gabrielle Giffords Gun Shoot
    USS Gabrielle Giffords Gun Shoot
    USS Gabrielle Giffords Gun Shoot
    USS Gabrielle Giffords Gun Shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    machine gun
    Littoral Combat Ship
    M240B
    M2HB
    Navy
    exercise
    USA
    training
    weapons shoot
    USS Gabrielle Giffords
    LCS 10
    crew-served weapons shoot
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT