USS Gabrielle Giffords Gun Shoot

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 16, 2020) Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser, attached to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), fires the M240B 7.62MM machine gun during a crew-served weapons shoot training exercise, May 16, 2020. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|05.16.2020
|05.18.2020 02:07
|6212812
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
