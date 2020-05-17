Daily Operations

200517-N-PW030-1018

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2020) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Skylar Sceales, from Bakersfield, Calif., ties down a bomb skid in the aviation intermediate maintenance department ordnance shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen/Released)

