200517-N-HW207-1071

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2020) Sailors study for the Aviation Warfare Specialist board on the mess decks of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Louis Lea/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2020 Date Posted: 05.17.2020 19:53 Photo ID: 6212663 VIRIN: 200517-N-HW207-1071 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 922.08 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warfare programs [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.