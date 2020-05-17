Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations [Image 3 of 12]

    Daily Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.17.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    200517-N-HW207-1086
    PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2020) Electronics Technician 3rd Class locates the schematics for a water tight door aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Louis Lea/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2020
    Date Posted: 05.17.2020 19:52
    Photo ID: 6212664
    VIRIN: 200517-N-HW207-1086
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 777.24 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    Navy
    CVN 72"

