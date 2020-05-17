Daily Operations

200517-N-PW030-1015

PACIFIC OCEAN (May 17, 2020) Culinary Specialist Seaman Hein Seng, from Fremont, Calif., stirs a pot in the galley aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen/Released)

