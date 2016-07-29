Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Land Nav [Image 5 of 7]

    Charlie Company Land Nav

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher  

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruit Connor Lambert with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, looks through a lensatic compass during land navigation aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 17, 2020. The Land Navigation Course requires recruits to navigate through unfamiliar territory using a lensatic compass, map, and protractor to find a specific objective. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2016
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 16:19
    Photo ID: 6142620
    VIRIN: 200313-M-LS844-1006
    Resolution: 5801x4480
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Charlie Company Land Nav [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parris Island
    MCRD
    Charlie
    Land Nav
    Moto
    RTR
    Rah
    1st RTBN

