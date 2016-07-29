A Recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, searches for location points during land navigation aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 17, 2020. The Land Navigation Course requires recruits to navigate through unfamiliar territory using a lensatic compass, map, and protractor to find a specific objective. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 16:19
|Photo ID:
|6142622
|VIRIN:
|200313-M-LS844-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Land Nav [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
