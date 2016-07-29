Charlie Company Land Nav

Recruit Cidney Kammerdiener with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, looks through a lensatic compass during land navigation aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 17, 2020. The Land Navigation Course requires recruits to navigate through unfamiliar territory using a lensatic compass, map, and protractor to find a specific objective. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)

