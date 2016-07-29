Recruit Cidney Kammerdiener with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, looks through a lensatic compass during land navigation aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 17, 2020. The Land Navigation Course requires recruits to navigate through unfamiliar territory using a lensatic compass, map, and protractor to find a specific objective. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 16:19
|Photo ID:
|6142617
|VIRIN:
|200313-M-LS844-1007
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Land Nav [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Samuel Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
