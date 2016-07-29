Charlie Company Land Nav

A Recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, uses a map and protractor while searching for location points during land navigation aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 17, 2020. The Land Navigation Course requires recruits to navigate through unfamiliar territory using a lensatic compass, map, and protractor to find a specific objective. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Samuel Fletcher)

Date Taken: 07.29.2016 Date Posted: 03.17.2020 Photo ID: 6142615 Resolution: 5412x4331 Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US