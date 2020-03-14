PACIFIC OCEAN (March 14, 2020) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, embarked aboard the USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), install a gimbaled camera on an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter during a routine underway in the Third Fleet area of operations. John P. Murtha recently completed its first deployment as part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2020 Date Posted: 03.17.2020 11:07 Photo ID: 6142198 VIRIN: 200314-N-MT581-1036 Resolution: 4896x4650 Size: 672.99 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JPM Underway [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.