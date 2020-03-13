Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JPM Underway [Image 2 of 4]

    JPM Underway

    PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (March 13, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, embarked aboard USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), conducts flight operations while the ship transits during a routine underway in the Third Fleet area of operations. John P. Murtha recently completed its first deployment as part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 11:07
    Photo ID: 6142196
    VIRIN: 200313-N-MT581-1198
    Resolution: 5154x2691
    Size: 562.55 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JPM Underway [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JPM Underway
    JPM Underway
    JPM Underway
    JPM Underway

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS
    LPD
    amphibious transport dock ship
    3RD FLEET
    San Antonio-class
    Navy
    US Navy
    LPD 26
    USS John P. Murtha
    United States Navy
    United States Ship
    Make a Difference
    John P. Murtha
    JPM
    Mighty Mighty Murtha
    JPM Family

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT