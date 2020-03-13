JPM Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 13, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, embarked aboard USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), conducts flight operations while the ship transits during a routine underway in the Third Fleet area of operations. John P. Murtha recently completed its first deployment as part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

