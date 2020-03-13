JPM Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 13, 2020) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Carlos Santana, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, embarked aboard the USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), scans the waters while the ship transits during a routine underway in the Third Fleet area of operations. John P. Murtha recently completed its first deployment as part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)
|03.13.2020
|03.17.2020 11:07
|PACIFIC OCEAN, CA, US
|SAN JUAN, PR
