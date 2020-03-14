JPM Underway

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 14, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Dylan Campman, from Rockwell, Texas, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23, embarked aboard the USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), installs a gimbaled camera on an MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter during a routine underway in the Third Fleet area of operations. John P. Murtha recently completed its first deployment as part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

