Third Air Force Command Team visits the 52nd FW

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Wood and Chief Master Sergeant Randy Kwiatkowski speaks with Airmen during a meet and greet with vehicle and F-16 accident response teams from the 52nd Fighter Wing at the Fire Department on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2020. Response teams talked about the successes and challenges that occurred during the recent incidents at Spangdahlem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Branden Rae)

