    Third Air Force Command Team visits the 52nd FW

    Third Air Force Command Team visits the 52nd FW

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.11.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Branden Rae 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Wood and Chief Master Sergeant Randy Kwiatkowski hosts a meet and greet with care organization personnel from the 52nd Fighter Wing at the base chapel on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2020. The various topics relating to the care, welfare and mental health of Airmen, family and friends in relationship to the vehicle and F-16 crash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Branden Rae)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 05:11
    Photo ID: 6141688
    VIRIN: 200311-F-HT863-0029
    Resolution: 5568x3034
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Third Air Force Command Team visits the 52nd FW [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

