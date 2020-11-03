Third Air Force Command Team visits the 52nd FW

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Wood and Chief Master Sergeant Randy Kwiatkowski hosts a meet and greet with care organization personnel from the 52nd Fighter Wing at the base chapel on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2020. The various topics relating to the care, welfare and mental health of Airmen, family and friends in relationship to the vehicle and F-16 crash. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Branden Rae)

