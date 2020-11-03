Third Air Force Command Team visits the 52nd FW

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Wood, Third Air Force Commander, left, talks with Airmen during a meet and greet with the 52nd Fighter Wing Installation Deployment Readiness Cell at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 11, 2020. The IDRC is responsible for the centralized command and control, planning, and execution of all wing and deployment operations and the distribution of cargo, passengers, and personal property. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Branden Rae)

Date Taken: 03.11.2020
Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE