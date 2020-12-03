U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Wood and Chief Master Sergeant Randy Kwiatkowski converses with Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing during a roundtable discussion in the conference room on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 12, 2020. The Command Team answered questions and concerns from Airmen across Saber Nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Branden Rae)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 05:11
|Photo ID:
|6141690
|VIRIN:
|200312-F-HT863-0205
|Resolution:
|4378x2945
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Third Air Force Command Team visits the 52nd FW [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
