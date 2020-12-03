U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. John Wood and Chief Master Sergeant Randy Kwiatkowski converses with Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing during a roundtable discussion in the conference room on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 12, 2020. The Command Team answered questions and concerns from Airmen across Saber Nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Branden Rae)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2020 Date Posted: 03.17.2020 05:11 Photo ID: 6141690 VIRIN: 200312-F-HT863-0205 Resolution: 4378x2945 Size: 3.47 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Third Air Force Command Team visits the 52nd FW [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.