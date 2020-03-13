1/12 Bravo Battery Change of Command

U.S. Marine Corps LtCol. Jeffrey Curtis, Commanding officer of 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, gives a speech during the Bravo Battery change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Mar. 13, 2020. Capt. Mathew Simpson relinquished command to Capt. Sean Morrow. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Tso)

