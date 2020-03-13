Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1/12 Bravo Battery Change of Command [Image 2 of 5]

    1/12 Bravo Battery Change of Command

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Eric Tso 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Mathew Simpson, outgoing commanding officer, gives a speech during the Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Mar. 13, 2020. Capt. Mathew Simpson relinquished command to Capt. Sean Morrow. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Tso)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.16.2020 20:35
    Photo ID: 6141411
    VIRIN: 200316-M-TL103-0002
    Resolution: 5546x3120
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1/12 Bravo Battery Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Eric Tso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    change of command ceremony
    12th Marine Regiment
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    1st Battalion
    artillery
    Bravo Battery
    III MEF
    MCBH
    1/12
    MAGTF-Hawaii

