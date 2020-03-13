1/12 Bravo Battery Change of Command

U.S. Marines with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, conduct a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Mar. 13, 2020. Capt. Mathew Simpson relinquished command to Capt. Sean Morrow. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Tso)
