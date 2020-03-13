U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Timothy Eldredge sergeant major, 1st Battalion, 12th Marines Regiment, delivers the unit’s organizational colors to the commanding officer during the Bravo Battery change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Mar. 13, 2020. Capt. Mathew Simpson relinquished command to Capt. Sean Morrow. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Tso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 20:34 Photo ID: 6141413 VIRIN: 200316-M-TL103-0004 Resolution: 5362x3016 Size: 3.58 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1/12 Bravo Battery Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Eric Tso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.