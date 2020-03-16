200316-N-VH054-0044
PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 16, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Thomas Barnes (left) and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Kameron Maynard replace a JP5 hose reel swing joint on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Harry Andrew D. Gordon)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 20:25
|Photo ID:
|6141409
|VIRIN:
|200316-N-VH054-0044
|Resolution:
|5421x3872
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Hometown:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fuel Reel Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Andrew Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT