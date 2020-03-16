200316-N-VH054-0044

PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 16, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Thomas Barnes (left) and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Kameron Maynard replace a JP5 hose reel swing joint on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Harry Andrew D. Gordon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2020 Date Posted: 03.16.2020 20:25 Photo ID: 6141409 VIRIN: 200316-N-VH054-0044 Resolution: 5421x3872 Size: 1.85 MB Location: US Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US Hometown: MIAMI, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fuel Reel Maintenance [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Andrew Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.