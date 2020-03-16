200316-N-VH054-0131
PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 16, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Xyron Caballero conducts dry fire weapons training in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is conducting routine operations in the eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Harry Andrew D. Gordon)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2020 20:25
|Photo ID:
|6141385
|VIRIN:
|200316-N-VH054-0131
|Resolution:
|5253x3752
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|CEBU, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Weapons Training [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Andrew Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT